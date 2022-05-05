Karol Kelly murder trial: Jury hears witness looked like 'he had seen a ghost'

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

Colleen Barr who had been going out with Aaron Coleman at the time Mr Kelly was killed told the court that after being out drinking together they had gone to a house in Lower Nassau Street.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said that Mr Kelly and Mr Coleman had gone out to get drink.

The witness told the jury of eight men and four women that the pair were away for 'a good while' and then Mr Coleman came back looking like he had seen a ghost and the 'colour had drained from him.'

She said Mr Coleman said 'come with me I think he is dead.'