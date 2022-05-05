Karol Kelly murder trial: Witness tells jury he saw defendant 'smirk or smile'

The late Karol Kelly.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street and Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry are all charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives on the same date.

The witness who lived in Grafton Street at the time said he had been sitting in his front room when he heard 'a commotion' in the street.

He said he looked out and saw a man he now knew as Karol Kelly being chased down the street by one of the Andersons whom he knew.

The jury was told that the witness saw the man being chased going to the ground and the man chasing him on top of him raising and lowering his hand several times.

Shortly afterwards the witness said he saw two males walking back up the street and his son closed the blinds 'so they did not see him.'

The witness said he then went out to the street to help.

The court heard that the witness could see into a house in the street and that he could see Gary Anderson sitting with a 'smirk or smile' on his face.

Referring to Sean Anderson the witness said he was at an upstairs window and appeared 'quite arrogant.'

Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney QC for Sean Anderson the witness agreed that there was quite a lot of 'tension and anger' in the street.