Katie Simpson case: Three women charged with offences to be sentenced as anonymity orders lifted

Katie Simpson.

Three women charged with offences linked to the alleged murder and rape of Co. Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson, 21, following an incident at Gort Meadows in the Lettershandoney area of Derry in August 2020, are to be sentenced for the offences on May 31.

The man accused of the murder and rape, Jonathan Creswell, 36, who had denied the offences, died last month on the second day of his trial before a jury at the Crown Court in Coleraine.

Following his sudden death, Judge Neil Rafferty K.C., the trial judge, discharged the jury.

In court on Friday, Judge Rafferty said a coroner had directed that an inquest should be held into the circumstances of Mr. Creswell's death. He said he would also have to hear evidence from a police officer who knew Mr. Creswell and who had attended the scene of his death.

Prosecution barrister David McNeill told the court "the position is a death certificate will have to await the outcome of the inquest and that will take several months".

Meanwhile Judge Rafferty lifted previously imposed anonymity orders on the three women charged with offences linked to Ms. Simpson's death.

The defendants are Rose De Montmorency-Wright (23) from Craigantlet Road in Newtownards, Hayley Rob (30) from Weavers Row in Banbridge and Jill Robinson (42) from Blackfort Road in Omagh.

The defendant De Montmorency-Wright has pleaded guilty to withholding information about the alleged murder on dates between October 9, 2020 and October 13, 2021.

The defendant Robb has pleaded guilty to the same charge and she has also pleaded guilty to with intent to pervert the course of justice by taking and washing clothes belonging to Jonathan Creswell on August 3, 2020, and pleaded guilty to cleaning blood at the home of Jonathan Creswell.

The defendant Robinson has also pleaded to intending to pervert the course of justice by taking and washing clothes belonging to Mr. Creswell on August 3, 2020.

Judge Rafferty said he would sentence the three co-defendants on May 31 and he ordered the preparation of pre-sentence reports for that date.