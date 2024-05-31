Katie Simpson, who was murdered in 2020.

Derry Crown Court heard on Friday how a man who was charged with the murder of Katie Simpson on August 9, 2020 exercised 'unfettered control on the lives of young women'.

The comments were made by a defence barrister speaking in the case of three women charged with withholding information into the death of 21-year-old showjumper Katie Simpson in August 2020.

A man, Jonathan Creswell (36) from Greysteel, had been charged with the murder of the young woman but on the second day of his trial he was found dead.

Hayley Robb (30) of Weaver’s Meadow in Banbridge admitted withholding information on dates between August 2, 2020 and June 26, 2021 and two charges of perverting the course of justice on August 2 2020.

Jill Robinson (42) of Blackfort Road in Omagh admitted perverting the course of justice on August 3, 2020.

Rose De Montmorency-Wright (23) of Craigantlet Road in Newtownards admitted one charge of withholding information on August 3, 2020.

A prosecution barrister, Sam Magee, told the court that it was accepted by the Crown that none of the women believed that they were involved in covering up a murder, however, they believed that they were assisting in covering up an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The prosecution said that the women were 'complicit in a conspiracy of silence' in regards to the investigation into the death of Katie Simpson.

Outlining the circumstances of the death the prosecution said that the deceased young woman was 'on the worst end of behaviour' from Jonathan Creswell.

The court heard that Creswell was 'controlling' and on the day before the incident Katie Simpson had created a false narrative to hide a new relationship she had entered into from Creswell.

She was 'concerned' about Creswell's reaction and in the course of the day it became clear that he had found out about the new relationship.

The court heard that after Creswell 'feigned surprise' at finding Katie Simpson's body he gave police the wrong address to delay any investigation.

The defendant Robb initially denied any wrongdoing but later admitted that Creswell had told her he had given Katie Simpson 'a good hiding' the night before she was found hanging.

She also admitted that she had washed some of his clothes and that she was aware he had taken a cold shower before going to the hospital.

Robb also told police she had cleaned up blood in the house where Katie Simpson was found but was not sure when she did that.

Robb also told police she had been in a sexual relationship with Creswell and had been for a period of 10 years.

The court heard that in the course of that relationship Creswell was 'controlling and abusive' and on one occasion she witnessed him pulling a woman across a yard by the hair.

Robb told police that after taking a shower Creswell had told her 'not to breathe a word of it'.

The prosecution said that Robb had 'misled' police by failing to declare 'critical evidence' which may have led to a different type of investigation.

As regards the defendant Robinson, she told police she had been in a relationship with Creswell some years before and claimed she was not afraid of him.

She accepted she had been asked to wash the clothes by Robb but thought this was 'not unusual'.

After Creswell was arrested Robinson was asked why did she not go to the police and she said she assumed they would contact her.

The day Katie Simpson was taken to hospital Robinson along with Creswell and Robb went to a lay-by near the Foyle Bridge where he said 'yous [sic] think I did this' and added that he was going to say the deceased had been 'trampled by a horse' to explain her injuries.

The prosecution said that it was accepted Robinson believed she was covering an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and had been 'loyal to Creswell'.

De Montmorency-Wright, the prosecution said, claimed to have witnessed the deceased falling from her horse.

She also said that on the morning Katie Simpson had been found she had earlier brought her and Creswell up a cup of tea before leaving for work.

The woman also told police that Creswell had admitted to her that he 'had hit Katie with the end of a stick around the ankles'.

She said she did not press him for details and later said she wanted to 'have Jonny's back. '

Defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue, King’s Counsel, for De Montmorency-Wright said that Creswell was involved in 'a web of relationships' and exercised a 'large degree of control on a number of young women.'

He added: "Those being controlled can't see it or can't acknowledge it."

Charles McCreanor, King’s Counsel, for Hayley Robb said his client had never expected to be before a court.

He told the court that his client had been caught up ‘in an insidious trajectory' after being exposed to the controlling behaviour of Creswell.

Counsel for Robinson Des Fahy, King’s Counsel, said that his client would carry the stain of this with her and that she felt it best to leave the North.

Judge Neil Rafferty said that there was a lot to consider in the case and told the court that he would sentence the three women on June 14.