Large hunting knife, drugs and car seized
A large hunting knife and a quantity of drugs were seized after police stopped a car in Strabane at the weekend.
The car was seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the PSNI said.
“After a report came in to police regarding the manner of driving of the vehicle shown, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers assisted by their Tactical Support Group colleagues, stopped the vehicle in Strabane.
"A search of the vehicle was carried out with a small amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a large hunting knife located.
"It also turned out that the vehicle was not insured and therefore the vehicle has been seized and the driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to Misuse of Drugs, Offensive Weapon and Road Traffic offences,” the PSNI said, in a statement issued on Sunday.