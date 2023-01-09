The car was seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the PSNI said.

“After a report came in to police regarding the manner of driving of the vehicle shown, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers assisted by their Tactical Support Group colleagues, stopped the vehicle in Strabane.

"A search of the vehicle was carried out with a small amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a large hunting knife located.

A car seized by PSNI in Strabane