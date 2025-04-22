Large quantity of vehicle parts stolen from business premises in Strabane
Vehicle parts have been reportedly stolen from a business in the Lifford Road area of Strabane.
Police say the incident was reported at 11am last Friday after a large quantity of parts were stolen shortly after 2.35am.
Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this to contact 101, quoting reference number 523 18/04/25
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who noticed a white Citroen Berlingo van, acting suspiciously in the Lifford Road area, between 2.30am and 2.40am.