LATEST | All 39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex from China - NI man remains in police custody - men, women and one teenager amongst dead

All 39 people found dead in a lorry container in Essex on Wednesday are believed to be Chinese nationals, according to sources.

It has been reported that 38 of the dead were adult men and women while a 39th dead person is believed to be a teenager.

Initial reports suggested the lorry entered the U.K. via Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland however detectives now believe the trailer was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet at 12:30am on Wednesday.

The tractor unit, which is registered to a company in Bulgaria, is thought to have been driven from Northern Ireland to Holyhead in Wales before arriving in Purfleet.

The tractor unit and container left Purfleet at 1:05am.

Police officers were made aware of the 39 dead bodies when ambulance staff made the grim discovery 30 minutes later in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays.

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead inside leaves Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, heading towards Tilbury Docks under police escort. (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the precise location in Bulgaria where the lorry is registered.

"The Scania truck was registered in Varna (on the east coast of Bulgaria) under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen.

"The driver of the truck is from Northern Ireland, UK, has been arrested and is being questioned on the case by the British police."

The Ministry added: "The truck was found earlier this morning in a parking lot in the British city of Grays.

"The bodies of 38 adults and a teenager have not yet been identified, but police said that it is highly unlikely that they are Bulgarians."

The PSNI has also confirmed that it is supporting Essex Police as it carries out a murder investigation.

Essex Police said: “Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

”Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens.

"A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder."

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said it will take time to identify all 39 victims.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," he said.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

DUP leader and MLA, Arlene Foster, described the incident as "horrifying news".

"Horrifying news coming from Essex this morning," said Mrs. Foster.

"Thinking of those who have impacted and their families during such a distressing time," she added.

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, described the incident as "utterly tragic".

"Shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays," said Home Secretary Patel.

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she added.

The local M.P., Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative), described the incident as "sickening".

"Sickening news of 39 people found dead in a container in Grays.

"People trafficking is a vile and dangerous business.

"This is a big investigation for @EssexPoliceUK

"Lets hope they bring these murderers to justice," she tweeted.

A 25 year-old Northern Ireland man arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.