LATEST | Police believe lorry driven from Bulgaria - N.I. man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 bodies discovered

A 25 year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested after 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container on Wednesday morning.

Essex Police said: “Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

”Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens.

"A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder."

"Shocked and saddened by this utterly tragic incident in Grays," said Home Secretary Patel.

Essex Police believe the lorry was driven from Bulgaria into the United Kingdom via Holyhead on Saturday. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she added.

"Horrifying news coming from Essex this morning," said Mrs. Foster.

"Thinking of those who have impacted and their families during such a distressing time," she added.