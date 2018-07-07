Learner driver took future mother-in-law’s car

A learner driver took his future mother-in-law’s car while she was away on holiday, a court has heard.

David Harris, of Duddy’s Court, pleaded guilty to taking a car without authority on April 22.

The 39-year-old also admitted having no insurance, haning no ‘L’ plates and being an unaccompanied learner driver.

The local magistrate’s court was told police stopped the car on the Northland Road as they suspected Harris was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The defendant admitted he did not have permission to drive the car, did not have insurance and was a learner driver.

He told the police that his future mother-in-law owned the vehicle and was away on holiday in Portugal.

Harris admitted she did not know he was driving the car and wouldn not give him permission to do so.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client took the car on a short journey to buy cigarettees.

He added that Harris has a relevant conviction from December last year and is still paying fines in relation to this.

The solicitor told the court ‘rather unusually’ the defendant would ask for a suspended sentence to be imposed.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a two months sentence for 18 months. He also imposed eight penalty points, which leads to an automatic six month disqualification for a learner driver.