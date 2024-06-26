Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a robbery in Derry last year.

The robbery, involving a delivery van, was reported to have occurred in the Lecky Road area of the city shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday, November 1.Detective Inspector Connolly said on Wednesday: "As part of our investigation, we made three arrests in the city yesterday (Tuesday, June 25). A 29 year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of robbery.