Lecky Road robbery in Derry: Three men arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
The robbery, involving a delivery van, was reported to have occurred in the Lecky Road area of the city shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday, November 1.Detective Inspector Connolly said on Wednesday: "As part of our investigation, we made three arrests in the city yesterday (Tuesday, June 25). A 29 year-old man, a 56-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of robbery.
"All three men arrested have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted."I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about what happened to call us on 101, quoting reference 711 of 01/11/23."Polcie advised that people can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/