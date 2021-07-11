Lifford hit and run - Gardai make an arrest

A statement confirmed: “A man in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Co Donegal on 11th July 2021. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

“Gardaí at Letterkenny are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators.”

An earlier statement, ahead of the arrest, said: “At approximately 2:45am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford. A female pedestrian (34) was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead. It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene. The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating Gardaí.

“Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.”