Limavady man jailed for five months

A man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital told a nurse that he didn’t care if children were present and ‘they can die.’

Connor Tracey, of Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the hospital on October 28, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that Tracey was ‘very drunk’ in the Bridge Street area of Derry.

He was shouting and roaring in the residential street.

Police attended and warned the 33-years-old about his behaviour, however, he told the officers to ‘f**k off.’

The court heard the defendant had an injury and police took him to hospital for treatment.

And while in the hospital, Tracey became abusive to staff and police.

A nurse advised Tracey that there were children present witnessing his behaviour and he said ‘I don’t care, they can die’.

Defence solicitor Michael Magee said his client had won £800 in the lottery and went out and drank to excess.

He claimed Tracey had been the victim of an assault and had little recollection of the events in the hospital.

District Judge Paul Copeland said the police officers’ first concern was for Tracey’s welfare despite his abusive behaviour.

The judge told the defendant that people in the hospital were already in ‘a stressful situation.’

He added: “Hospital staff and the public must know that those who violate the sanctuary of a hospital face a custodial sentence and the full weight of the law.”

Judge Copeland jailed Tracey for five months.