Two police officers escaped serious injury after the vehicle drove straight at one officer before ramming the police car on Friday.

Shortly before 9.10pm, officers on patrol observed a maroon Volvo S60, which they believed had been alerted earlier that day for driving erratically.

Inspector McDermott said: "After stopping with this vehicle at the junction of the Buncrana Road and Upper Galliagh Road, one of the officers exited the police car and approached the Volvo, however the driver began to reverse the vehicle at speed, narrowly missing the officer and another parked vehicle.

The incident occurred after the car was stopped at the junction of the Upper Galliagh Road and the Buncrana Road.

"The suspect then drove directly at the officer, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He then rammed the police vehicle, with the other officer still inside, before fleeing the scene in the direction of Whitehouse Road."

The PSNI said it was fortunate nobody was seriously injured.

"This was a reckless incident which put the lives of two police officers at risk, not to mention the potential of serious harm for any members of the public in the vicinity.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing as we work to locate the driver of the Volvo involved in this incident and I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1932 of 13/1/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

