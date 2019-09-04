Local councillor says 'It's lucky no one was killed' at Glendale Road incident

A local SDLP councillor has said he is concerned local residents and young children may be 'traumatised' after a car was driven into a house in the Glendale Road area of the city.

There was no one in the house at the time and the property was extensively damaged.

Local SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney at the scene of the incident on Glendale Road last night

Videos of the incident shared widely on social media show a van being reversed into the house, masked men getting into waiting cars and the van being set on fire.

Local Councillor Brian Tierney said it was a shocking incident for the residents in the 'close knit' community.

"It is very lucky no one was seriously injured or killed. I have no doubt that the family here and anyone who witnessed it will be traumatised by what happened here last night.

"Glendale is a large residential area with a lot of young families in it. This incident happened before it got dark, so I would assume there were young children playing in the area and I would be worried they could be traumatised by seeing the events here last night."

Colr. Tierney said that young children 'aren't and shouldn't be used to masked me in their area'.

"I have never seen anything like the events I saw on social media in my life and I don't wish anyone to see anything like that in this area."

He said the family who reside in the house are well known in the area and local residents 'were shocked by what has happened here'.

"I was here last night and the residents were angry that someone would come and do this to their neighbours. I would appeal for calm and for no retaliation for this attack. I would also appeal for anyone who has witnessed this or has any information to take it to the PSNI.

"The people who have done this are obviously very dangerous people and have no regard for anyone. Those people can't be allowed to carry out another attack like this again. It needs to stop and it needs to stop now.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy also urged anyone with information to contact police.

She said “This was a very frightening incident to happen on a quiet residential street."

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Jack said police are working to establish exactly what occurred and the motive for the 'completely reckless attack'.

Police have appealed for particular information about the movements of a white Ford Transit van, a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis.

They have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1883 of 03/09/19.