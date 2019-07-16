Local police warn over dangerous rumours

Police have issued a warning over how dangerous rumours can be as they appealed for information regarding anti-social behaviour in Strabane.

PSNI Sgt David McIlwaine said police were aware of ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour occurring in and around the Ballycolman Estate area recently. “Whilst some of this has been reported to police we believe that other incidents are occurring and going unreported,” he said.

“I would encourage anyone who has been affected by anti-social behaviour to report the matter to police in Strabane so that we can investigate every incident and bring those responsible to justice. We cannot investigate incidents which are not reported to us.”

Sgt McIlwaine added: “Everyone who is accused of wrong doing is entitled to a fair hearing and where we have evidence we will work with the local community to deal with persistent perpetrators, however we would warn people of the dangers of rumours.

“I would also encourage parents to make sure they know what their children are doing and where they are during the school holidays.

“If anyone has information on who is involved then I would ask people to pass this information to us. Call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”