‘Lost the plot’ and caused damage to flat

A 22-years-old man who ‘lost the plot’ and caused £500 of damage to his flat has received a suspended sentence.

Ryan Curley smashed a window and broke furniture at his flat in a support accomodation complex.

Curley, of Strand Road, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage on May 23.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the Strand Foyer by staff after Curley returned in an intoxicated state and ‘loud noises’ began to come from his flat.

Officers entered the flat and found that a window, a TV and furniture had been damaged.

The court was told it cost over £526 to repair the damage.

Curley was arrested and during police interview admitted he was responsible.

The defendant told police he had ‘lost the plot’ and caused the damage.

It was revealed the defendant also apologised and offered to pay for the damage caused.

The court heard Curley has one previous conviction for criminal damage from when he was a youth.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid said his client was allowed to return to the Strand Foyer and there have been no further incidents.

He added that Curley accepted responsibility from the outset.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a three month sentence for 18 months.

He also imposed a compensation order of £526.25 in favour of Apex Housing.