Loyalists planning to 'attack' new Sinn Féin mayor John Finucane in his family home

The new Sinn Féin mayor of Belfast, John Finucane, has said the P.S.N.I. visited him on Tuesday evening to inform him that Loyalists were planning to attack him in his family home.

Councillor Finucane is the son of murdered Belfast solicitor, Pat Finucane, who was gunned down in front his wife and children in their family home in 1989.

The new Lord Mayor of Belfast, Sinn Fein Councillor, John Finucane. (Photo: Darren Kidd/PressEye)

Colr. Finucane was officially confirmed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast this week.

"Last night [Tuesday] the P.S.N.I. came to my home to tell me of a threat by loyalists to attack me in my family home," claimed Colr. Finucane.

“I am committed to serving and representing all the people of this city and I will not be deterred from that by threats from anyone.

“This is not just a threat against me but it is also a threat against democracy.”

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly described the threat as "reprehensible".

“This reprehensible threat against John Finucane has to be condemned.

“The reference to his family home was clearly deliberate, given this is where his father was murdered by loyalists.

“It is a cowardly attempt to intimidate the newly-elected first citizen of Belfast. And while this must be a very traumatic experience for John and his family, I know that he will not be deterred from representing everyone as Ard Mhéara.”

The P.S.N.I. has been asked to comment.

