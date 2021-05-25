Lucky we are not dealing with serious injuries or fatalities says Tina Burke after spate of ‘death-driving’ in Creggan
A councillor says it’s fortunate no-one has been killed or injured after a reported spate of ‘death-riding’ in the city.
Sinn Féin’s Tina Burke accused those engaged in car crime of terrorising their own communities. She said she was contacted by a number of constituents concerned by incidents in the Creggan area.
“In recent weeks I received a number of calls from people living in the Creggan area very concerned about the antics of ‘death-riders’.
“We are very lucky we are not dealing with people ending up with serious injuries or a fatality here,” she said.
The Creggan-based councillor said the criminals engaged in this activity are not only endangering lives but destroying public spaces.
“There has been damage caused to green space on a roundabout and I have been in contact with the Housing Executive and the Council to put it back to its proper state. I would appeal for anyone with information on the culprits to bring it forward immediately as those involved in this death riding and terrorising the community need to be brought before the courts.”