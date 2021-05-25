Lucky we are not dealing with serious injuries or fatalities says Tiny Burke after spate of ‘death-driving’ in Creggan

Sinn Féin’s Tina Burke accused those engaged in car crime of terrorising their own communities. She said she was contacted by a number of constituents concerned by incidents in the Creggan area.

“In recent weeks I received a number of calls from people living in the Creggan area very concerned about the antics of ‘death-riders’.

“We are very lucky we are not dealing with people ending up with serious injuries or a fatality here,” she said.

Sinn Féin Creggan representative Tina Burke.

The Creggan-based councillor said the criminals engaged in this activity are not only endangering lives but destroying public spaces.