Lyra McKee detectives welcome Sheerin sentence; announce £20k reward for info

The late Lyra McKee

The 29-year-old appeared before Laganside Court today, Wednesday, September 14.

He was sentenced to seven years having plead guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition. He was also given an extended sentence after a finding of dangerousness for a period of five years.

The firearm had a significant history of being used in a series of shootings across Derry and was the weapon used to murder Lyra.

Sheerin will also be subject to terrorist notification requirements under the Terrorism Act for the next 15 years.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Lyra McKee, at just 29 years old, died after being shot in Creggan, in Derry/Londonderry, on April18 2019. It’s over three years now since that tragic day, and the pain felt by Lyra’s loved ones is understandably as raw as ever.

“I want to thank members of the public for their support, and I’m keen to reassure the community that we remain committed to working with them and our partner agencies to stop the corrosive influence of terrorists.

"Our investigation into Lyra’s murder, as demonstrated by today’s sentencing, is very much active. And, with continued support, we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible before the courts.

“We are very grateful to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is now offering an increased reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.