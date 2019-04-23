Lyra McKee murder investigation: Woman arrested by police

A woman has been arrested and taken into custody by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Police confirmed this morning that Major Investigation Team detectives arrested the 57-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act in connection with the murder in Creggan in Derry.

The arrested woman has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Lyra McKee was shot and killed by a person who opened fire in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday last, April 18, during a night of rioting in Creggan.

The 29-year-old was standing beside a PSNI Land Rover when the killer appeared from behind a low wall and fired a number of shots into the street.