A number of items have been seized during fresh raids by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team carried out searches at properties in Derry on Thursday, May 16.

The PSNI said: "A number of items have been seized as a result and taken for further examination. No arrests were made and police enquiries are continuing."

The 29-year-old writer was shot dead when shots were fired at police during rioting in Creggan on April 18.