Lyra McKee's contribution to Irish life stood in stark contrast to her killers, says Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin president, Mary Lou McDonald, has said the late Lyra McKee's contribution to Irish life stood in stark contrast to those who murdered her in Derry last night.

Mrs. McDonald, who is on her way to Derry, condemned those responsible for the 29-year-old's killing and called on anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.

She said: “It was with greater horror and sadness that I learned of the killing of Lyra McKee on the streets of Derry last night.

“Ms. McKee will be remembered as kind, caring and passionate journalist and advocate.

“Her contribution to society stands in marked contrast to those who brutally took her life

“I extend my condolences to her grieving family."

The Sinn Féin leader told those responsible for her murder to end their pointless campaign.

“These so-called dissident groups who took her life offer nothing only hardship and suffering.

“As a society and a nation we are looking to a peaceful future. A future that has no place for violence.

“They do not represent the community, the people of Derry or wider opinion.

“The murder of Lyra McKee is an attack on all the people of this community, an attack on the peace process and on the Good Friday Agreement.

“It is well past time for these groups to go, to end their actions and let the society get on with building a peaceful future.

“I will be travelling to Derry today to stand by the people of the city and to reject those who brought death onto its streets last night.

“This is a time for calm heads and for the community to unite in opposition to those responsible for this act and I urge anyone with any information on this murder to bring it forward to the police.”