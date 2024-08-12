Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Derry have arrested a man after a police vehicle was rammed in the Glengalliagh Road area of city on Sunday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A machete and suspected drugs were found in the abandoned car after it was tracked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Monday, PSNI Sergeant Torrance said: “Police were on patrol in the Beraghvale area shortly before 10:10pm, when a dark coloured Audi drove towards their vehicle at speed, and almost collided with it.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, with one officer also doing so on foot, however the car made off.

Glengalliagh Road in Derry. (File picture) DER5314MC033.

“A short time later, the same vehicle rammed a police vehicle while it was stationary in traffic at Glengalliagh Road, before making off towards Racecourse Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers located the vehicle, from which the driver had made off on foot, and also located a number of items inside it, including a machete and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.”

A short time later, police detained the suspect, and he was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as disorderly behaviour, failing to stop for police, obstructing police, resisting police, possession of a suspected Class A controlled drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said on Monday that the man remained in custody assisting with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1686 of 11/08/24,” Sergeant Torrance said.

Alternatively, a report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org