Machine pistol and six improvised explosive devices seized in Rosemount raid

A machine pistol recovered by police in Rosemount on Friday

The items were seized in Stewart's Terrace.

They have been removed and will now be subject to rigorous forensic examination.

The PSNI came under petrol bomb attack during the course of the operation which began shortly after 12.30pm on Friday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A machine pistol, improvised explosive devices and ammunition seized by police on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: "During the search a number of items were located, resulting in a public safety operation being put in place, which involved a number of residents being evacuated from their homes.

"The items have now been seized and will be subject to rigorous forensic examination in the coming days and weeks.

"A large group of people gathered in the area from around 6pm and threw a number of items at officers, including petrol bombs and masonry. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any officers injured.

"Police have now left the area and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Calderwood continued: "The investigation remains ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist to call us on 101 or through Crimestoppers.

"Yet again, our officers had to deal with extremely challenging circumstances, coming under attack by large groups of people.

"This is reckless and criminal behaviour, and it has to stop. It is absolutely appalling and achieves nothing except harm to our community.

"We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information which could assist them to call police on 101.

The seizures follows a series of raids in the Bogside and Creggan during which hand grenades, plastic explosives, suspected detonators, hand guns and ammunition were recovered.