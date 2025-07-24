Maguiresbridge: Devastation as woman and two children killed in shooting officially named by PSNI

Detectives from the Police Service, who launched a murder investigation following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge, have named the three people who were killed in the tragic incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been confirmed that the three family members whose lives were taken in the heartbreaking tragedy were Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old, Sara Rutledge, aged 13, and James Rutledge, aged 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, our thoughts remain with those loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Our investigation is continuing and I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who had spoken to Vanessa, Sara or James over the last few weeks. If you are someone that Vanessa, Sara or James may have confided in, please come and speak to us.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Forensic officers at the scene on Wednesday. Jonathan Porter / PressEye.

Speaking on Wednesday, police confirmed that two of the deceased were found dead at the scene and a third has since been pronounced dead in hospital.

Speaking about those terrible events in Maguiresbridge, a village around seven miles outside Enniskillen, Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said: “Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious."

Superintendent Robert McGowan said all four people had sustained gunshot wounds, and “I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household”.

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent McGowan continued: “The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports of the tragedy.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP. "I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation. "Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations. "I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has described the shooting incident in Fermanagh as an unspeakable tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “The news emanating from Fermanagh today is an unspeakable tragedy that will leave people across the North and our island shocked and saddened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those killed and injured as they come to terms with what has happened here. We are also thinking of people in Maguiresbridge who are dealing with an incident like this taking place on their doorsteps.

“I would urge the public to give the police space as they investigate what happened here and encourage people to show respect and decency, particularly online, and to avoid speculating as those impacted process this news.”