Man (19) arrested on suspicion of Edward Meenan murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Derry man, Edward Meenan, have arrested a 19 year-old man on suspicion of murder.

It brings the total number of people arrested on suspicion of murder to five.

A 51 year-old man who was arrested yesterday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have been given an additional 36 hours to question a 35 year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men aged 26 and 31 arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

Mr. Meenan’s body was discovered in an alleyway between Creggan Street and Bull Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr. Meenan has suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

A post-mortem is due to take place to identify an exact cause of death.