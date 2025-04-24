Man (21) to appear in court charged with drug offences
A 21-year-old man is to appear in court in Derry on Friday, April 25 charged with drug offences.
Police confirmed that the offences are Possession of a Class B controlled drugs, Being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and Possessing criminal property.
Police added that, ‘as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.’