Man (21) to appear in court charged with drug offences

By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:49 BST
A 21-year-old man is to appear in court in Derry on Friday, April 25 charged with drug offences.

The man has been charged with offences to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 25.

Police confirmed that the offences are Possession of a Class B controlled drugs, Being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and Possessing criminal property.

Police added that, ‘as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.’

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

It is understood that the man was arrested by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team following a vehicle stop in the Caw Hill Park area of the city yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, April 23. A second man, who was also arrested, has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

