Man (22) arrested in Derry after several vehicles damaged by driver in stolen car in Ballymagroarty

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
Police investigating damage to a number of parked cars in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry have arrested a man aged in his 20s.

A PSNI spokesperson said several vehicles parked in the Goldsmith Court area were damaged by a white Ford Fiesta, which was earlier reported stolen, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

“The driver then assaulted a member of the public before he was restrained by bystanders until police arrived."

Police said a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incidents and while in the police vehicle being conveyed to custody allegedly tried to headbutt a police officer with physical assaults on two officers reported.

“The man aged 22 - arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and assault - remains in police custody at this time,” the spokesperson said, adding:

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1910 21/06/25.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”

