Man (22) arrested in Derry after several vehicles damaged by driver in stolen car in Ballymagroarty
A PSNI spokesperson said several vehicles parked in the Goldsmith Court area were damaged by a white Ford Fiesta, which was earlier reported stolen, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
“The driver then assaulted a member of the public before he was restrained by bystanders until police arrived."
Police said a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incidents and while in the police vehicle being conveyed to custody allegedly tried to headbutt a police officer with physical assaults on two officers reported.
“The man aged 22 - arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and assault - remains in police custody at this time,” the spokesperson said, adding:
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1910 21/06/25.