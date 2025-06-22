Man (22) arrested in Derry after several vehicles damaged by driver in stolen car in Ballymagroarty

Police investigating damage to a number of parked cars in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry have arrested a man aged in his 20s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said several vehicles parked in the Goldsmith Court area were damaged by a white Ford Fiesta, which was earlier reported stolen, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

“The driver then assaulted a member of the public before he was restrained by bystanders until police arrived."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incidents and while in the police vehicle being conveyed to custody allegedly tried to headbutt a police officer with physical assaults on two officers reported.

PSNI.

“The man aged 22 - arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and assault - remains in police custody at this time,” the spokesperson said, adding:

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1910 21/06/25.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”