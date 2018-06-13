Man (23) charged with toddler’s murder

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, is charged with the murder of toddler Kayden McGuinness.

Three-year-old Kayden was found dead at an address in the city on September 17 last year.

There was a visible police presence in the courtroom for the hearing.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect the accused to the offence.

During a brief hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said there would be no application for bail at this stage.

However, he said it is anticipated an application will be made in the ‘next week or so’.

Whoriskey was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on July 5.

As he was led from the dock, jeers and shouts for the public gallery were directed towards the defendant.