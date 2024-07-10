Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Police in Derry seized the suspected drugs and made the arrest in the Waterside area of the city.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that District Support Team officers were on patrol on Tuesday night, July 9, and were alerted to the behaviour of a man who was making his way to the Trench Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the course of their enquiries, police subsequently seized the suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

PSNI.

A Police Service spokesperson said: "We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issue of drugs in our communities, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns in respect of drugs in their community to call 101.”