Man (25) arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:43 BST
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Police in Derry seized the suspected drugs and made the arrest in the Waterside area of the city.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that District Support Team officers were on patrol on Tuesday night, July 9, and were alerted to the behaviour of a man who was making his way to the Trench Road area.

In the course of their enquiries, police subsequently seized the suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

A Police Service spokesperson said: "We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issue of drugs in our communities, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns in respect of drugs in their community to call 101.”

You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org