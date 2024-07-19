Man (31) arrested under the terrorism act in Creggan Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating a security alert in the Southway area of Creggan on Tuesday, July 9 have arrested a man.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the Derry area on Thursday evening, July 18 under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A spokesperson for the the Police Service of Northern Ireland said that the man is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1510 09/07/24.

PSNI.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

