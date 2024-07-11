Man (34) held in police custody on suspicion of a number of drugs offences in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:09 BST
Officers from Strand Road Local Policing Team arrested a man and seized a substantial quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs following a stop and search in Rockmills.

Inspector Cherith Craig said: “Following a report from the public of two males acting suspiciously, officers stopped a van in the Rockmills area on Wednesday evening, July 10 and during a search of the vehicle recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and a sum of cash.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences and is currently in police custody.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.”

PSNI.

Insp. Cherith Craig added: “We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issue of drugs in our communities, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns in respect of drugs in their community to call 101.”

You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

