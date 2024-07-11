Man (34) held in police custody on suspicion of a number of drugs offences in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Inspector Cherith Craig said: “Following a report from the public of two males acting suspiciously, officers stopped a van in the Rockmills area on Wednesday evening, July 10 and during a search of the vehicle recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and a sum of cash.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences and is currently in police custody.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.”
Insp. Cherith Craig added: “We will continue to do all we can to tackle the issue of drugs in our communities, and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns in respect of drugs in their community to call 101.”