Man (36) appears before Derry court charged in connection with rioting in Creggan
David Montieth (36) of St Columb's Wells in Derry appeared charged with rioting on July 9.
He was also charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle and disorderly behaviour on Southway, again on July 9.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.
He told the court that police were dealing with a security alert in the Southway area.
During disturbances Montieth was allegedly observed throwing masonry at police, and allegedly damaged a police Land Rover.
Police later chased the defendant and arrested him, the court was told.
The officer said that Montieth had made 'some admissions' during interview.
Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said that the defendant was on bail on other charges.
He said he had 75 previous convictions and claimed there was 'a high risk' he would not adhere to conditions.
Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that Montieth had made admissions about his part in this incident.
He said that the defendant had previous convictions, but generally for drug and theft charges and added that 'there is nothing to suggest he would commit public order offences.'
The solicitor said that the defendant's involvement in this sort of activity was 'unusual'.
Deputy District Judge John Rea said that the defendant 'clearly had no regard for bail conditions'.
He said he was 'not satisfied' he would not commit further offences.
Bail was refused and Montieth was remanded in custody to appear again on August 8.