A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of 15 sexual offence charges.

Conor McConomy (36) of Willowcroft in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was charged with sexual communication with a child under 13-years-of-age on dates between May 15, 2023 and June 26, 2023.

He was also charged with attempting to have a sexual communication with a child.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

McConomy was further charged with inciting a child to observe sexual activity and five charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four charges of attempted possession of an indecent image and also a charge of possessing an indecent image.

All of the charges were said to have occurred on dates between May 15 and July 17 2023.

It was accepted there was a case to answer , There were no contrary submissions.

McConomy said that he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.