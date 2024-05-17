Man (36) returned for trial on series of sexual offence charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Conor McConomy (36) of Willowcroft in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday.
He was charged with sexual communication with a child under 13-years-of-age on dates between May 15, 2023 and June 26, 2023.
He was also charged with attempting to have a sexual communication with a child.
McConomy was further charged with inciting a child to observe sexual activity and five charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four charges of attempted possession of an indecent image and also a charge of possessing an indecent image.
All of the charges were said to have occurred on dates between May 15 and July 17 2023.
It was accepted there was a case to answer , There were no contrary submissions.
McConomy said that he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on June 13 and released on bail.