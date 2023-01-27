Man (37) arrested after drugs and paraphernalia seized in Derry
A man has been arrested after a quantity of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were seized in Derry.
Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood officers seized suspected drugs, along with paraphernalia during a planned search.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, suspicion of possession of a Class C drug, suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and suspicion of possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.
He remains in custody this afternoon. A woman, aged in her twenties, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to drugs offences.
Sergeant Stewart said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.
"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101.”