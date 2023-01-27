Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood officers seized suspected drugs, along with paraphernalia during a planned search.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, suspicion of possession of a Class C drug, suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and suspicion of possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

He remains in custody this afternoon. A woman, aged in her twenties, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to drugs offences.

Some of the suspected drugs seized

Sergeant Stewart said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.