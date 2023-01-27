News you can trust since 1772
Man (37) arrested after drugs and paraphernalia seized in Derry

A man has been arrested after a quantity of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were seized in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood officers seized suspected drugs, along with paraphernalia during a planned search.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, suspicion of possession of a Class C drug, suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and suspicion of possession of a Class C drug with intent to supply.

He remains in custody this afternoon. A woman, aged in her twenties, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to drugs offences.

Some of the suspected drugs seized
Sergeant Stewart said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101.”

