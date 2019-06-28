Man (37) arrested and items seized in Derry by Terrorism Unit

Detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 37-year-old man and seized a number of items in Derry on Thursday. Police said the man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Detectives conducted a search of a property in Creggan area of the city today and have seized a number of items which have been taken away for further examination.

“The man is currently being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.”