Man (37) seriously assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a 37 year-old was seriously assaulted in Derry.

The alleged assault occurred in the Chapel Road area on Sunday December 30, 2017.

Constable Robb said: “It was reported that sometime between 1:00am and 1:30am, a 37-year-old man was attacked by three males at the junction of Chapel Road and Margaret Street, suffering injuries to his head, face and ribs which resulted in being life-changing.

“A passing taxi driver stopped to assist the man and helped him home.

“We are appealing to this taxi driver, and to anyone else with information or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact police at Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting CCS 596 of 31/01/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."