Man, 41, charged with Lu Na McKinney murder

The PSNI has charged a 41 year-old man with the murder of Donegal woman Lu Na McKinney.

The man has also been charged with Possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Mrs. McKinney, who lived in Convoy, Co. Donegal, died whilst on a boating holiday with her husband and two young children on Lough Erne, Co. Fermanagh earlier this year.

Mrs. McKinney was originally from China.

The 41 year-old man who has been charged with murder was arrested in Derry last week.

The man is due to appear in Omagh Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (P.P.S.).