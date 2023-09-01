Man (46) charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Spencer Road on August 12
A 46-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a reported assault on Spencer Road on August 12.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
Police in Derry investigating an assault on a man have charged a man to court.
The man, who is 46 years of age, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 22.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.