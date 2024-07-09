Man (47) arrested as suspected drugs found during house call in Derry estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team officers were in attendance at an address in Shantallow, shortly after 5pm, in regards to an unrelated matter when they became suspicious that drugs may be present.
The spokesperson said: “Officers conducted a search, and seized suspected cocaine and cannabis.
“A male, aged 47 years old, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class A controlled drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug.
"He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
“Police encourage anyone with information, or concerns in respect of drugs in their community to call 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”