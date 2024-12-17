Man (49) arrested on suspicion of theft and driving offences in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST

Police in Derry have said that they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, on December 16.

Police said that they received a report around 2.15pm of a man entering a shop on the Rossdowney Road filling a backpack full of goods and making off from the scene in his vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the Clooney Carriageway where police said it collided with a member of the public’s vehicle before the suspect left the car and fled from the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that a short time later officers stopped a taxi at Crescent Link and arrested the man for a number of offences including theft and driving offences.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Inspector Craig said: "He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the investigation.

“Anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our enquiries is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number CW 889 - 16/12/24."

