Man (51) taken to Belfast by detectives probing 1993 Derry murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson
Detectives probing the 1993 murder of an RUC officer in Derry city centre have arrested a man and taken him to Belfast for questioning.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:27 pm
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:28 pm
The man was arrested in Derry by PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch.
Police said the arrest was in connection with the branch's ongoing enquiries into the murder Michael Ferguson in January 1993,
A 51 year old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.