Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 52 year old man in Derry under the Terrorism Act.

Police said the arrest was made on Thursday in relation to “an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity”.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Thursday night: “Detectives are also conducting a search of a property in Creggan area of the city as part of the investigation.

“The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”