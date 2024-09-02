Man accused of arson attack that killed three dogs and caused £70k worth of damage refused bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arson attack on a home in Derry killed three dogs and caused £70,000 worth of damage, the High Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutors claimed Conor Lishman, 37, started the fire which gutted the house in the Meadowview Crescent area.

He was arrested from among a crowd observing the blaze on June 16, a judge was told.

Details emerged as Lishman, of Eastway Gardens, was refused bail on charges of arson with intent to endanger life, burglary, and criminal damage to the animals who died.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He also faces three counts of assaulting police officers.

The court heard a woman and her children who live in the property were not present when the fire started.

But Crown counsel Sarah Minford said: “Her three dogs were sadly killed in the arson, and the cost of damage caused to the inside of the house is estimated to be in the vicinity of £70,000.”

That figure does not include any repairs required for structural damage to neighbouring homes.

CCTV recordings captured a man wearing a white hoodie leaving the address a short time before the fire took hold, the court heard.

Moments later footage showed smoke billowing from the house and flames blasting out into the garden.

An unidentified witness claimed to have seen a male in similar clothing and with a distinctive neck tattoo at the relevant time, the court heard, and based on that description, Lishman was detained as police checked members of a crowd watching the blaze.

Ms Minford alleged that he became violent during the arrest process, kicking and trying to spit on two officers and threatening to bite off their colleague’s nose.

He is accused of breaking into a house on Osborne Street to steal medication on the same evening.

Opposing Lishman’s application for bail, counsel argued that he knew the victims and could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn confirmed his client disputes the arson charge.

Raising issues about the identification evidence, Mr Quinn submitted: “The defendant was arrested from a crowd, this isn’t someone in the middle of nowhere who matched the description.”

However, Mr Justice Humphreys ruled there was no change of circumstances to warrant release.

He said: “This man may well have improved his lifestyle over the last few years, but I’m driven to refuse the application.”