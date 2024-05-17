Man accused of assaulting a woman is denied bail at Derry Magistrate's Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man with 82 previous convictions has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with domestic abuse and other offences.

Fergal Collins (43) of Duncreggan Road in Derry appeared before the court on Friday charged with assaulting a female, possessing keys and a fob stolen in the Republic of Ireland, stealing a packet of cigarettes, taking and driving away a vehicle, driving while disqualified and without insurance and entering a premises as a trespasser.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on May 15.

Collins was also further charged with disorderly behaviour in a licensed premises and resisting police on the same date.

Court.

The court heard that police were told by the alleged injured party that she had been in a hotel in Buncrana with the defendant and an argument had taken place.

She said that Collins had taken her car without permission and also that he was disqualified from driving.

The woman said she got a lift home the next day from her brother and when she returned home Collins was in the property.

She told him to leave and claimed he lifted a pack of cigarettes and threw keys at her, hitting her in the chest.

The woman claimed that there had been damage to her home and graffiti placed on a wall.

Collins was arrested and claimed the keys had been given to him, but the court was told that he couldn't account for the fob he was said to have had.

Bail was opposed due to fears of re-offending as this was said to be his third breach since March.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that her client had accepted he had been in Donegal with the alleged victim. She said there was no suggestion of coercion and said that there was an attempt to resume the relationship.

She suggested that bail could be granted subject to conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this man had no regard for bail conditions and told him 'not on this occasion and not in this court'.