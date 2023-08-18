Bishop Street Courthouse

Owen Gallagher (31) of Clon Elagh appeared charged with assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm, assault on the same woman on August 16 with both offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

He was also charged with entering a premises as a trespasser and stealing cigarettes and money valued at £38 on the same date.

Gallagher was also charged with threatening to kill the same female on August 17 and using the communication network to send threatening messages as well as a charge of assault on a child.

The court heard that police were alerted by a third party to a domestic incident.

They attended and the alleged victim, a female, spoke to them and was 'distressed' with swelling on her face.

She said the defendant had entered her home without permission after taken a key she knew nothing about, the court heard.

The woman said Gallagher had punched her several times to the face and her children were present, the court was told.

She later told police that she had received numerous calls from the defendant.

Police were later called on August 17 with the woman stating that at 7am she had woken up with the defendant standing at the bottom of her bed.

The woman said he had punched her in the face and pulled her by the arm to the kitchen, the court heard.

The woman got her 10-year-old to go for help and said that Gallagher punched her in the face again.

A neighbour then arrived and shouted at Gallagher that she was phoning the police.

Gallagher was said to have left taking money and cigarettes.

The woman said that in the next hours she received calls from the defendant claiming he would 'cut her throat' and he was also said to have claimed 'I stabbed my mate last night and I will stab you,' the court heard.

Later that afternoon police were contacted by Social Services who told them the child had also been assaulted.

The 10-year-old told police he had tried to intervene when his mother had been assaulted and was pushed away banging his head against the wall, the court heard.

The child said Gallagher told him to get his father here and he would fight him.

Gallagher was also alleged to have said 'your mother's dead and I will be back.'

When Gallagher was arrested he denied being near the address and denied making any calls stating it was his mother's phone.

Bail was opposed due to risk of re-offending and the fact there was no suitable address.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that he would be proposing the accused could be released on bail to an address outside the city.

He said Gallagher had a 'modest record' and it would be sometime before the case is dealt with.

The barrister accepted there was a 'formidable case' against his client.

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was a risk of re-offending and interference with evidence.

He said no address 'in or near this city' would be acceptable and refused bail.