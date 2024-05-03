Man accused of assaulting partner bailed with conditions at Derry court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan McLaughlin (36) of Clon Dara in Derry appeared charged with assaulting a female aggravated by domestic abuse, criminal damage to a window, entering a house as a trespasser with intent to do damage and attempted criminal damage.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between January and April this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail during the hearing on Friday.

Court.

He said that the alleged victim contacted police to report that she had been assaulted by the defendant.

She alleged that on several occasions he had punched her in the face.

She also said that he had on one occasion told her 'if you don't come with me you are dead.'

At interview McLaughlin denied all the allegations.

The police officer said that there was a relevant domestic history between the pair and there was a risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was denying all the allegations.

Mr MacDermott said that his client could be granted bail on condition he does not enter where the woman lived.

McLaughlin was granted bail on condition he does not enter that area.

He has also been ordered to observe a curfew and there must also be no contact with the alleged victim in the case.