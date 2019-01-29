Man accused of drug supply returned for trial

A man accused of a series of drug offences has been returned for trial at Derry Crown Court.

The man, who cannot be named as a result of an Anonymity Order, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Cannabis, Cocaine and Diazepam. He is also accused of offering to supply Cocaine.

The man faces three charges of supplying Class B drugs.

The defendant is further charged with offering to supply Diazepam and possessing annabis with intent to supply.

The offences were allegedly committed between November 1, 2016 and March 15, 2018.

During a brief hearing at the local magistrate’s court, a prosecutor said it was the Crown case that there is a prima facie case for the man to answer.

A defence solicitor said there were no contrary submissions to this.

The defendant declined to say anything in answer to the charges, give evidence himself or to call any other evidence on his own behalf.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Derry Crown Court for arraignment on February 21 next.