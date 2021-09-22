Man accused of fracturing eye socket released on bail

Man released on bail.

Martin McDermott, 35, allegedly inflicted the injuries during an attack in Derry last month.

McDermott, of Castlegrove in Raphoe, Co Donegal, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He claims that he acted in self-defence after being targeted by two men on the Abercorn Road.

During a previous hearing prosecutors said McDermott was arrested by police called to the scene in the early hours of August 29.

A man was said to be kicking another man while he lay on the ground.

The alleged assailant was shouting and swearing as two women tried to restrain him.

Officers were forced to use CS spray and handcuffs due to McDermott's level of aggression, it was contended.

It was disclosed that the injured party had to be taken to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment to a suspected fracture to his eye socket.

Opposing McDermott's application for bail, the barrister argued that he could either flee or target the complainant again.

But according to defence representatives, the alleged victim discharged himself from hospital and has made no statement of complaint.

Despite the prosecution objections, His Honour Judge Stephen Fowler QC decided McDermott can be released from custody.

With the defendant's mother prepared to put up her life savings, he granted bail on condition that a £2,000 cash surety is lodged in court.